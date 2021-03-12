Congress Central Election Committee Meets To Finalise Candidate List For Poll-bound States

Congress's Central Election Committee meeting has been scheduled to be held on Friday to finalize the candidates for Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam assembly elections.

Congress faces heat in all the three states

In Kerala, Congress is on the backfoot after senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the grand old party on Wednesday. Whereas in Assam, Congress workers gheraoed the grand old party's Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan on Tuesday after the party gave away a crucial seat to AIUDF. In West Bengal, Congress has been heavily criticized since last week, also by its own senior leader Anand Sharma, for its alliance with Indian Secular Front.

Kerala Assembly Assembly Polls

The Kerala assembly polls are scheduled to take place in 14 districts in a single phase on April 6 as the tenure of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government ends on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Assam Assembly Polls

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Congress has lost the highest number of legislators to rivals while the ruling BJP absorbed the maximum MLAs switching sides. Out of the 405 MLAs across the states who quit parties, 42% belonged to the Congress, while only 4.4.% belonged to the saffron party. With 44.9% of recontesting MLAs, BJP has emerged as the favourite party for legislators, followed by the Congress with a distant 9.4% record.