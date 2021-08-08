Congress Challenges PM CARES Fund's Legality, Calls It 'black Hole Of Lies, Corruption'

Congress on Sunday came down heavily on the Central government by calling its Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) a "black hole of lies and corruption". The opposition party also challenged the legality of the PM CARES Fund.

In a tweet, the Congress cited a media report about a plea in the Supreme Court that challenged the legality of the PM CARES Fund, and wrote: "The "PM CARES Fund" is a black hole of lies, public funds, and corruption."

— Congress (@INCIndia) August 8, 2021

Opposition alleges 'lack of transparency' in PM CARES Fund

The PM CARES was registered as a public charitable trust on 27 March 2020 under the Registration Act, 1908. It is set up with the prime purpose of tackling any kind of emergency or distress situation such as the one posed by the COVID pandemic and providing relief to the affected citizens. The Opposition has been slamming the lack of transparency in the fund with it being out of the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) audit.

On the other hand, recently on July 30, the government had registered a total of 292 children on the portal under the PM CARES fund to support those who have lost their parents to COVID. Apart from this, the PM CARES Fund Trust had allocated Rs 41.62 crores for the establishment of two 250 bedded makeshift COVID hospitals by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Murshidabad and Kalyani in West Bengal.

Why is the scheme facing backlash?

The establishment of the PM CARES Fund has been facing backlashes on the grounds that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) is already in existence, which was established in 1948 to provide relief and assistance to those suffering in times of natural disasters, calamities, and riots. In addition to political opposition, the Chief Ministers of several states questioned the preference for PM CARES over the individual relief funds of each state. The PMNRF is directly managed by the Prime Minister's Office and donations made to it are exempt under the Income Tax Act 1960. It has been utilised since 1948 to provide relief and assistance in several instances. Like the PM CARES Fund, donations to the PMNRF are not transparent and names of donors or amounts of donors are not publicly disclosed or subject to audit.