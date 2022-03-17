Congress' Chandni Chowk Unit Seeks Action Against Kapil Sibal For 'anti-party Activities'

In more trouble for Kapil Sibal, the Chandni Chowk City District Congress Committee passed a resolution demanding disciplinary action against the senior Congress leader for allegedly indulging in "anti-party activities". This assumes significance as Sibal's journey in electoral politics started from Chandni Chowk - a constituency which he represented in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2014.

During this period when UPA was in power, he handled various portfolios such as Communications and Information Technology, Human Resource Development, Science and Technology, Law and Justice and Earth Sciences.

A similar resolution was also passed by the Adarsh Nagar District Congress. Earlier, several party leaders including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had slammed Sibal for casting aspersions on the Congress leadership after the party's debacle in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. Sibal is a key member of G23.

Delhi | Chandni Chowk City District Congress Committee and Adarsh Nagar District Congress pass resolutions that disciplinary action must be against party leader Kapil Sibal for anti-party activities



Sibal is a former MP from Chandni Chowk constituency — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Infighting in Congress

Speaking exclusively to Indian Express on March 15, Kapil Sibal opined that the Gandhis should step aside from their leadership roles. Alleging that the party leadership is living in "cuckoo land", he made his preference clear for a 'Ghar ki Congress' over 'Sab ki Congress'. On this occasion, he also questioned the rationale behind formally elevating Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief, citing that he is the de-facto president already.

While there was anticipation that Congress might advance its organizational elections, the CWC meet on March 13 turned out to be a damp squib as the party reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to lead from the front.

In a show of strength on Wednesday evening, 18 leaders participated in the G23 meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in Delhi. In a statement released after the meeting, G23 called upon the party to adopt a "collective and leadership" while refraining from explicitly criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.