Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congressman and former Kerala Home Minister, claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is putting the sword in the hands of both communal forces, PFI and RSS. The Congress leader spoke about the suspected political assassinations of Popular Front of India (PFI) and RSS workers in Kerala's Palakkad district, and condemned the same.

Chennithala went on to say that Kerala has become a land of bloodshed, with more than 50 political assassinations during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's rule. He also said that the murders in Palakkad are comparable to those that occurred previously in Alappuzha. The former Kerala Minister also stated that the Kerala Police Department is refusing to learn from any of these incidents. Terming communalism as dangerous, the Congress leader stated that Communalism in both forms must be avoided. Both minoritarian communalism and majority communalism are harmful and we should oppose both by considering them as one.

The CPIM adopts an approach that promotes both forms of communalism," the Congress leader said, as per ANI.

Ramesh Chennithala slams Kerala CM for putting swords in the hands of PFI, RSS

Ramesh Chennithala went on to slam the CPIM government in Kerala and accused the CM Pinarayi Vijayan of himself putting swords in the hands of the two communal forces, PFI and RSS. “The CPIM has a history of alternately promoting both communalisms. The Chief Minister is himself putting the sword in the hands of both the communal forces and this is the reason for the increase in murders in Kerala today," Ramesh Chennithala said.

Passive home department proving to be cause of all murders: Ramesh Chennithala

Senior Congressman Chennithala apprised that there have been numerous homicides and acts of violence in the state, and added that Kerala is developing into a location where you can see blood in the yard when you get up in the morning. He also questioned, “Isn't the government to blame for anything? Is it not the police? Isn't it the Home department? A passive home department is proving to be the cause of all this."

This statement by the senior Congress leader comes a few days after a PFI leader was killed on April 15 in a village near Palakkad. He was allegedly hacked to death in the region of Elappully on Friday afternoon as he was coming home after offering prayers in a mosque. A gang in Palakkad hacked another man to death the following day, on April 16. He was supposedly an RSS worker who was assaulted in his shop at Palakkad by a gang of assailants.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI