Congress Chides Maha Guv For Allowing Speaker's Election After Stalling It During MVA Rule

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari came under fire from the Congress party for allowing the Assembly Speaker's election to take place on July 3. Speaking to the media on Friday, Congress' Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat questioned Koshyari on why he permitted this election now considering the fact that he had denied permission for the same when MVA was in power. Moreover, he contended that the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government and Eknath Shinde taking oath as the CM would go down as a dark chapter in Maharashtra's history.

While Rahul Narwekar is the candidate of the Eknath Shinde camp-BJP coalition for the Speaker's post, MVA is yet to finalise a face. Congress MLA and ex-Minister Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "Our MVA delegation met the Governor. We urged him thrice to allow us to elect the Assembly Speaker because even the Constitution has mandated that he should be elected immediately. We received his response that the case pertaining to the rules of the Speaker's election is in the Supreme Court. It was dismissed by the High Court. He said that you cannot let this election take place as the matter is subjudice".

"Now he has decided to conduct the election. So, has our amendment to the rules become valid now? Will the election happen via the old method? The doubts linger on. We should get an answer on how he can schedule the election now in the wake of the letter he sent us. The manner in which our democracy and Constitution have been mocked because of the change in guard is very unfortunate. When we look back in history, this will be recorded in black letters," he added.

Tussle over Speaker's election

On December 27, 2021, the then Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had written to Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his approval to conduct the election of the Assembly Speaker. This post has been vacant since February 4, 2021, when Nana Patole resigned to become the state Congress president. In response, Koshyari contended that the holding of this election appears prima facie unconstitutional as the rules had been amended to allow open voting instead of a secret ballot.

Expressing pain at the alleged "intemperate tone" of Thackeray's letter, he argued that it had belittled and denigrated the constitutional office of the Governor. The latter wrote, "I have never questioned the prerogative of the House in the matter of its procedure/proceedings; however, I cannot be pressurised to give consent to a process which prima facie appears to be unconstitutional and illegal as enshrined in the Article 208 of the Constitution". Subsequently, the MVA deferred its move to hold the Speaker's election.

While the MVA government proposed conducting the Speaker's election on March 16 this year, the Governor's Principal Secretary Santosh Kumar wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Satish Waghole affirming that the poll can't be held as the matter is sub-judice. This was a reference to BJP MLA Girish Mahajan moving the Supreme Court against the new rules of voting for the Speaker's poll. As per a notification dated December 23, 2021, Rules 6 and 7 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rule, 1960 were amended to replace the secret ballot method with an open vote system through voice vote and show of hands.