Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Rushes Mukul Wasnik To Goa After MLAs Go Incommunicado

After at least 5 of her party's MLAs in Goa went incommunicado, Congress president Sonia Gandhi directed Mukul Wasnik on June 10 to visit the state immediately. Wasnik, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and general secretary of Congress, will oversee the latest political developments in the state. Addressing a press conference earlier, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao accused Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and ex-CM Digambar Kamat of working in cahoots with BJP to engineer a 2/3rd split in the Congress Legislature Party.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao alleged, "A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders hobnobbing with BJP to see that Congress which is the principal opposition party weakens and to engineer splits and defections within Congress. This conspiracy has been led by two of our own leaders. One is the leader of our Legislative Party- Michael Lobo and the other is our former CM Digambar Kamat. These are the same people who took a pledge in front of a temple, mosque and church that we will not defect, we will not leave Congress. Whatever happens, we will remain loyal to the Congress party."

While 5 MLAs were present at the present at the press conference with him, Michael Lobo, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldessai, Delilah Lobo, Alexio Sequeira and Digambar Kamat were conspicuous by their absence. While some of these MLAs held a meeting with Goa CM Pramod Sawant, the latter claimed that he was unaware of their desire to join BJP. He told the media, "As I'm Chief Minister, MLAs keep coming to me". Congress' fear of defections comes in the wake of the fact that 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on a ticket of the Sonia Gandhi-led party in the 2017 polls jumped ship to other parties.

BJP defies expectations in 2022 Goa polls

In an unexpected outcome, BJP bagged 20 seats in the Goa Assembly polls held earlier this year and formed the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party secured the support of 2 MLAs belonging to TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas. Contesting the Assembly election for the second time, AAP won two seats.

While TMC was expected to maximize its gains by forging an alliance with MGP, it drew a blank despite getting 5.21% of the popular vote. This time, Congress fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%. Its alliance partner Goa Forward Party also could not perform as per expectations and only GFP president Vijai Sardesai could win from Fatorda.