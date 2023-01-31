Congress Cites Inclement Weather For Skipping President's Address, Sonia Gandhi To Fill In

Ahead of the budget session scheduled to begin on January 31, top MPs from the Congress will not attend the joint address of the President, due to flight delays triggered by inclement weather, informed senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

He informed that Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many other Congress MPs will not be able to attend the joint address of the President to both houses of parliament.

Due to delayed flights from Srinagar airport on account of inclement weather conditions, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, @kharge ji & many other Congress MPs will be unable to attend the President's address to both Houses of Parliament at 11am today. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 31, 2023

Even as some of the top Congress MPs will skip the President’s address, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend today’s Presidential address in Parliament. Notably, MPs from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have decided to boycott the joint address of the President to both houses in the central hall of the parliament to protest against the BJP-led Centre's "failure on all fronts of governance".

Congress MPs to miss president's address

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and few other Congress leaders will take a noon flight to Delhi.

Budget session to begin today

Before the general elections in 2024, the Narendra Modi-led government will present its full budget in the budget session scheduled to kick-off from today January 31, the day on which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2021-22, a comprehensive document which provides a review of the Indian economy of the current financial year.

The session will begin with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu to both houses of the Parliament, which will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey.

The budget session will be conducted in two parts - January 31 - February 13. The second part will be from March 13 until April 6.

