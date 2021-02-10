Congress' Claim That Amit Shah Sat On Tagore's Seat Debunked; R.Bangla Accesses Truth

Breaking a big story weeks before its launch, Republic Media Network's upcoming Bengali news channel Republic Bangla has accessed the clincher to settle a controversy that had erupted between the Congress and BJP over Amit Shah's recent visit to West Bengal.

R.Bangla has accessed Visva Bharati University's letter debunking the Congress claim that Union Home Minister Amit Shah sat on Rabindranath Tagore's chair during his visit to the campus. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed that Amit Shah disrespected Rabindranath Tagore by sitting on his 'chair'. In a letter addressed to Chowdhury, the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati, Bidyut Chakrabarty stated that it is not Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's seat but a makeshift chair on the edge of a window. The letter also clears more air around Chowdhury's claims and adds that several other dignitaries in the past have sat at the same place during their visit.

As per the letter accessed by Republic Bangla's Anirban, Chakrabarty has also stated that the facts which are on record have also been shared with the Congress leader. In addition, he has also invited Adhir Chowdhury to visit the place and personally verify it.

READ: Amit Shah Hits Back At Adhir Chowdhury Over Claims Of Disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore

Amit Shah Hits Back At Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Later, following Chowdhury's allegations, Amit Shah had himself hit back at the Congress leader and stated that many other leaders in the past have sat at the same place. Backing his claims, Shah also shared the letter from Bidyut Chakraborty. Further hitting out at the grand old party, Shah urged them to get their facts checked before levelling false charges as it discredits the dignity of the house.

"I have this letter from vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati as I had asked him to check all the photos and videos and tell me if I sat somewhere where I shouldn't have. He said there has not been any incident as such. The place on which I sat is a window and many have sat on that window before," Amit Shah said while adding that former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi have also sat on that window. "When we hold a discussion in this house then we should first check the facts. If we just pick them up from social media and keep it in Parliament then it discredits the dignity of the house. But I don't hold them responsible, its the background of their party which makes them do these things. I never sat on the chair, but I have got photos showing Jawaharlal Nehru sitting in the place where Tagore used to sit and this photo is on record. The second picture is of Rajiv Gandhi. Hence they (Congress) can have that misconception," Shah said while urging speaker Om Birla to place these photographs in the records of the parliament.

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 106 Vacancies, Check Details Here

Amit Shah's visit to Visva Bharati

Amit Shah had visited Visva Bharati University on December 20 to pay homage to Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan on the university campus in West Bengal. He had paid floral tributes to Gurudev Tagore at Rabindra Bhavan and showered praises on the Nobel laureate. Amit Shah signed the visitor's book during his visit to Rabindra Bhawan, at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district. Shah's Bengal visit is a part of massive campaigning by the saffron party as the state heads for assembly elections later this year. BJP leaders including Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda and now PM Modi himself have frequented the poll-bound state to campaign for the elections and showcase their strength. West Bengal is most likely to go to polls in April-May 2021.

READ: TMC Minister Tapas Roy Holds Cong Responsible For BJP's Rise In WB, Slams Adhir Chowdhury