Congress Claims 'BJP Has Panicked' After Rahul Gandhi's Verbal Attack; Slams Kiren Rijiju

After Rahul Gandhi's harsh attack on the Centre, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday, claimed that the Wayanad MP had created panic in BJP. Countering Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowdhury claimed that Pegasus was not just a judicial issue but a national one. He claimed it was the MPs' right to discuss it in Parliament. Sparks flew in Parliament as Rahul Gandhi verbally attacked the Modi govt in his ' Motion of Thanks to the President's address'.

Chowdhury: 'Pegasus a national issue'

Rahul Gandhi's speech has created panic in BJP. Pegasus is not just a judicial issue but a national issue. He (Kiran Rijiju) should not have said this. He should know that it is our right to discuss it inside the House: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (02.02) https://t.co/AktWwPZIOf pic.twitter.com/UAwTCINy7m — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, Gandhi lashed out at the Modi govt for 'destroying India's institutions'. Highlighting that India is a 'Union of States', he claimed that the Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus were 'instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states'. He added that India now was split into 'Two Indias' - the rich and the poor.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening." He lamented that 3 crore jobs were lost in the last year and that 23 crore people were pushed back into poverty under the Modi regime.

Accusing the Indian institutions of destroying India, he added, "The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states. When you apply Pegasus on Indian politicians. When the Prime Minister personally goes to Israel and authorises the use of Pegasus in India. He is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, people of Assam, people of Kerala and Bengal".

Condemning Gandhi's sharp attack, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary. The Courts are a vital pillar in rendering justice to the poor. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people and the judiciary".

Gandhi also targeted Centre's foreign policy, claiming that the Modi govt had made China and Pakistan join hands. The ex-Congress chief blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. He also lamented that 'India is completely isolated and surrounded'.