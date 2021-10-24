Congress Claims BJP Is The Reason For Kejriwal's Ayodhya Visit; 'Parties Are Forced'

Ahead of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on October 26 ahead of the approaching polls, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has alleged that the BJP was the reason behind his visit.

The Delhi CM, who will also be attending the 'Ram Lalla Darshan' during his visit to mark the festivities of Diwali, had termed himself as a 'Hanuman Bhakt' and claimed that his governance was based on the principles of 'Ram Rajya'. Raashid Alvi, while targetting the BJP, said, "Because BJP had connected religion with politics, most of the leaders were involved in religious activities."

Raashid Alvi claims BJP started politics on religion

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Congress leader Raashid Alvi has targetted the BJP while going on to claim that the party had dragged religion into politics. He added, "Leaders of other parties were forced to visit religious places in order to connect with the voters."

Alvi further claimed that every party wanted to send its message to the public ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that were fast approaching.

Referring to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the city of Ayodhya, Raashid Alvi said, "Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Ayodhya on October 26 to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Every party has the freedom to undertake a religious pilgrimage."

Kejriwal's visit to Ayodhya to attend Ram Lalla Darshan

Upon his arrival at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be attending the 'Ram Lalla Darshan' festival. The AAP chief is also set to enjoy the festivities of Diwali in the city, which is usually a spectacle to watch and be a part of.

On October 16, CM Kejriwal, while participating in the Sampurn Ramlila celebrations organized by Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel at the assembly premises, had said that everyone must take the path shown by Lord Ram to alienate evil.

The Delhi CM further added that treading this path would bring harmony in the society. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, the ceremony was conducted in continuation of a new tradition started by the Speaker to celebrate all the festivals and traditions in the assembly premises.

Image Credits - ANI/PTI