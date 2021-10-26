Congress Claims BJP 'outsourced Jobs' In Himachal As State Clocks Negative Growth In GDP

Congress on Tuesday slammed Himachal Pradesh's BJP government for the state's declining economic growth ahead of by-polls and assembly elections. Congress MLA and State media in-charge Harshwardhan Chauhan alleged that under the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in the financial year 20-21 has contracted to 6.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent in 2017-18.

'Himachal's GSDP Declined under BJP-led govt': Harshwardhan Chauhan

"When the Congress party was in power in 2017, the GSDP or the economic growth of Himachal Pradesh was 7.5 percent. In 2020-21, as per the data submitted by the state government, the state has clocked negative growth of 6.5 percent. At a time when the state is grappling with COVID-19, the people of the state are dealing with unemployment,"Chauhan said.

'No Jobs for people of Himachal': Harshwardhan Chauhan

Congress MLA further blamed the state government for providing jobs to the outsiders as the youth in the state remain unemployed. He also added that the government has not made any arrangements for refilling LPG gas cylinders at a subsidized rate.

"The government is giving jobs to outsiders. In recent days, as many as 16 JAs in the state Electricity Board are from different states while 18 people from outside states are employed in the PWD department. As per the government data, around 28,000 jobs have been given in the state, of which 7, 000 are outsourced. The government is not providing employment for the youngsters of the state. According to the NITI Aayog, over 3 lakh people have not refilled LPG gas under Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana," Chauhan informed.

Himachal Pradesh by-elections

Himachal Pradesh by-polls in Mandi parliamentary constituency and three assembly segments of Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai, and Fatehpur will be conducted on October 30 and the votes will be counted on November 2. For the Mandi Lok Sabha Seat, Kargil war veteran Brigadier Khushal Thakur (Retd) has received the BJP ticket whereas Congress is fielding Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh. The Assembly Elections for the state is due to happen in the month of October-November 2022.

According to the Representation of the People Act, a by-election must be conducted within six months of the seat falling vacant. However, the byelections were delayed this year due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

(With ANI Inputs)