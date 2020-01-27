Congress Claims Copy Of Constitution Sent To PM's House Returned, Posts Amazon Screenshot

A day after the Congress party sent a copy of India's Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was returned to the seller. Taking to Twitter, Congress party claimed that the Prime Minister is "not interested in the Constitution." The party had on January 26 sent a copy of the Constitution of India to the PM"s residence and had uploaded a screenshot of Amazon's cart on its Twitter page. However, when the order was not received at the PM's office, Congress party on Monday shared another screenshot of the rejected order, saying "What to do now?"

Earlier on January 3, a BJP leader sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay asked them to take the oath under Schedule 3 of the Constitution again after the three protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Congress party on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Modi by urging him to 'read the Constitution.' The grand old party shared a picture of an Amazon cart with a copy of the Indian Constitution reportedly sent for delivery to the Prime Minister's residence. Raising accusations for 'diving the country', the mockery by the Congress party came as the country celebrated its 71st Republic Day.

Keeping the payment method, 'pay on delivery', the Congress party's 'Constitution to PM' comes at the time when the country is facing outrage and nation-wide demonstrations against the policies of the BJP-led government, especially the controversial amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

