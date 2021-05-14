Congress Claims Credit For Vaccine Production Capability Ahead Of Upswing In Availability

A day after the Centre projected a rise in COVID-19 vaccine availability, the Congress party on Friday claimed credit for India's vaccine production capability. Dismissing the notion that the country's vaccine manufacturing capability was built only after 2014 when the NDA came to power, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared the clip of his speech in Rajya Sabha dated March 17. According to him, India is now regarded as the global vaccine hub only owing to the foundations laid since Independence. To buttress his point, he highlighted the public investment in research and impetus given to domestic companies.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh remarked, "We became the pharmacy of the world- how? We had a Patents Act of 1970 that recognised only process patents and product patents. And that led to an upsurge of Indian entrepreneurship in the pharmaceutical industry. Then, we had the FERA in 1973 which diluted the equity stakeholdings of multinational companies and allowed Indian pharmaceutical companies to emerge. Third, we had huge investments in science and technology made in research laboratories across the country publically funded which created enormous successes."

"People do not recognise that the crucial element of COVAXIN- the adjuvant was developed at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad which is a 60-year-old organization publically funded. And Bharat Biotech itself owes its origin to the Department of Biotechnology that was established in 1986 and the Technology Development Board that was established in 1996. So while we pat ourselves on the back for being the pharmacy of the world and a major vaccine manufacturer, let us recognise that there has been a lot of continuity in these policies," he added.

For those who continue to think that India’s world-leading pharma and vaccine production capability was built ONLY after 2014, here’s a refresher for you. pic.twitter.com/mJQ9zU54j2 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 14, 2021

Vaccine production expected to increase

From May 1 onwards, the Centre relaxed the age bar for COVID-19 inoculation and allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market. While some states managed to commence the vaccination for the 18-44 age category, the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka have suspended this drive owing to a paucity of doses. Special emphasis has been laid on those aged above 45 who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, the Union government claimed that over 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December. This includes COVISHIELD (75 crore doses), COVAXIN (55 crore doses), Bio E Sub Vaccine (30 crore doses), Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine (5 crore doses), SII-Novavax (20 crore doses), BB Nasal Vaccine (10 crore doses), Genova mRNA vaccine (6 crore doses) and Sputnik V (15.6 crore doses). This is expected to give a huge fillip to the vaccination drive in India.