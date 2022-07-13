Congress Claims 'Droupadi Murmu Represents Evil Philosophy'; BJP Alleges Insult To Tribals

Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar drew flak from BJP on Wednesday after he contended that NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents an "evil philosophy of India". Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya opined, "At a time when the NDA, led by PM Modi, has announced Smt Draupadi Murmu, a woman from Adivasi Samaj, as its nominee for the President’s office, a move that will significantly empower the Tribals, Congress leader calls her evil by association! Just because she is a Tribal. Shame".

Speaking to the media earlier, Kumar who is the AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland said, "It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not about an individual. It is not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a very good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So, we should not make Droupadi Murmu Ji a symbol of Adivasis."

The Congress leader added, "You had Mr Kovind- the existing President. You tell me, Mr Kovind is the President and Hathras has happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India and the condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse. So creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is up to. So, this is a fight for the soul of the nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha."

#WATCH | Yashwant Sinha is good candidate, Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents evil philosophy of India. We shouldn't make her symbol of tribals...Ram Nath Kovind is President but atrocities happening on SCs. Modi govt's fooling people: Congress leader Ajoy Kumar pic.twitter.com/E2vFyTT0aP — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

'Insult to Tribal community'

Speaking to Republic TV on Kumar's comment, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stressed, "This is the mindset of the Congress party. Today, Congress must answer- isn't it an insult to the entire Adivasi community? For the first time, a person from the Tribal community- that too a woman is becoming the President of the country and the Congress party says that she has an evil mindset! They insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar, they defeated him in elections. They denied him the Bharat Ratna. They did not allow the legacy of Birsa Munda to come up. This is the same Congress party that has denied SCs, STs and OBCs their rights."

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, NDA's Draupadi Murmu will face off with joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an election on July 18 to fill this impending vacancy. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election.