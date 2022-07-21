Congress Claims 'ED Had No Questions For Sonia Gandhi, Party President Wanted To Stay'

As the Enforcement Directorate's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case concluded for the day, Congress clarified that the fact that it was only three-hours long was not 'on the request' of the party President. In a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the party, General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the interrogation of Sonia Gandhi ended because ED 'didn't have anything' to ask. Ramesh said that Sonia Gandhi had said before the ED, that she is 'ready to stay'.

"Sonia Gandhi said that whatever questions you have, you can ask me...I am ready to wait till 8-9 pm...Also, I can come tomorrow. But since I am recuperating from COVID, and I need to take medicines on time, just tell me in advance that for 2-3 days you will be questioning me. On this, the ED said, we do not need you tomorrow, not even the day after," said Jairam Ramesh in the video.

'ED did not have questions for Sonia Gandhi'

The Congress General Secretary added, "A request has been made by Sonia Gandhi to the ED that if at all questions are left unasked, then conduct the interrogation on Monday. She is ready to go."

While the Congress president was originally summoned on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward to June 23 after she tested positive for COVID-19. However, she could not appear on that day as she was “strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalization on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection”.

Even during the questioning, sources told Republic that the leader wasn't able to speak because of throat pain. She took medicines twice during the interrogation, the sources added.

The National Herald Case

The ED has registered a fresh case against Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned earlier, under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Cognizance was taken as the result of a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Republic has learnt that from the investigation by the Income Tax Department, it has come out that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have allegedly fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating M/S Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is also a matter of surprise, sources in the know of the matter said, to note that the whole process of the takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty.