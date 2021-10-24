Congress Claims 'Ex-Guv Exposing Yogi' After Baby Maurya Tells Women To Not Go Out Alone

Taking a jibe at Yogi Aditynath's touted 'women safety initiatives', UP Congress on Saturday, claimed that newly appointed BJP vice president Baby Rani Maurya was exposing him. Referring to Maurya's speech in which she advises women to not step out of houses after 5 PM without a male companion, Congress said that Maurya's truth was cutting through Adityanath's praise. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Congress: 'Baby Rani Maurya exposing Yogi'

Maurya: 'Women, Don't go out alone'

On Saturday, ex-Uttarakhand governor said, "A women officer and a sub-inspector sits at the police station. But I will say one thing, never go to the police station after 5 pm, after it gets dark. Go the next morning. If it is extremely necessary to go, take along your brother, husband, or father," while addressing an event in UP. Her comments were slammed by Samajwadi party and AAP ironically shared 'Beti Bachao'.

Following widespread criticism, Maurya replied to the Opposition's outroar and told reporters, "I was in a Dalit settlement in Banaras recently on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. There were Dalit sisters as well as Muslim sisters in that program. I was giving them information about Chief Minister Yogi Ji's and PM Modi Ji's government schemes. Yogi government and PM Modi-led government are working continuously for women's safety and self-reliance. The Opposition simply twisted my statement."

Maurya elevated to BJP VP

Recently, Maurya who was Uttarakhand Governor stepped down from her post on September 8, 2021. After two weeks, she was appointed as the BJP vice president in a bid to woo the Dalit votes in UP. Maurya served as the Mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000. She was also the second female governor of Uttarakhand after Margaret Alva.

UP poll campaign

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. . While AIMIM and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party were eyeing an alliance with Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj, its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has announced his support for the Samajwadi party. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, Azad Samaj Party and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls