Congress Claims Hiked MSPs For Rabi Crops 'too Little'; Labels It 'deception' With Farmers

Congress on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the hiked Minimum Support Price (MSPs) for Rabi crops and claimed that they were "too little" and was like "deception" with the farmers. Stating that the rise in MSP for sunflower, barely and grams was a little over 2% which was "pittance" for the farmer, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the hike in MSP for sugarcane and wheat was 1.75% and 2% respectively.

Congress attacks Centre

Alleging that the government has raised the price of diesel, farm inputs such as fertilizer, pesticides, Surjewala said that the central government hiked the GST on tractors and agricultural equipment leading to a rise in the cost of inputs for farmers. He said, "The cost of farm inputs has increased by Rs 25,000 per hectare but the rise in MSP has been between 2% to 8%. "

This comes after the Centre hiked the MSP for wheat by Rs 40 to boost production as well as farmers income. It had asserted that the system of purchasing crops at support prices will continue. Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for six Rabi (winter-sown) crops grown in 2021-22 crop year (July-June) and traded in Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2022-23.

According to an official statement, wheat MSP has been raised by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal. The cost of production of wheat is estimated at Rs 1,008 per quintal. Meanwhile, the support price for barley has been hiked by Rs 35 to Rs 1,635 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year from Rs 1,600 per quintal in the previous year.

PM Modi: 'Big decision in the interest of farmers'

Earlier during the day, PM Modi had took to his official Twitter handle and said that another big decision in the interest of the farmer brothers and sisters have been taken by the Centre. He said that the central government has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price of all Rabi crops. "This will ensure maximum remunerative price for the grain donour, but will also encourage them to sow a wide variety of crops," the Prime Minister added.

किसान भाइयों और बहनों के हित में सरकार ने आज एक और बड़ा निर्णय लेते हुए सभी रबी फसलों की MSP में बढ़ोतरी को मंजूरी दी है। इससे जहां अन्नदाताओं के लिए अधिकतम लाभकारी मूल्य सुनिश्चित होंगे, वहीं कई प्रकार की फसलों की बुआई के लिए भी उन्हें प्रोत्साहन मिलेगा।https://t.co/xsjC99rvQg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2021

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had said that the Minister of Economic Affairs on Wednesday under the chairmanship of G Daliya Committee has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all mandated Rabi crops for the Rabi marketing season 2022-23.

(Image: ANI, PTI)