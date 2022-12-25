Congress Claims 'KCR Indirectly Helping PM Modi' As BRS Plans To Contest Karnataka Polls

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday launched fresh salvos at Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao saying that the latter is fighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on one side while helping him on the other. The Congress leader's remark came after the BRS chief reportedly deployed survey agencies in some Karnataka districts ahead of state assembly polls slated to take place next year.

Speaking to ANI, V Hanumantha Rao said, "KCR has started election campaigning. He wanted to tie up with Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS)--HD Deve Gowda (JDS chief) and contest in four neighbours which were previously in Hyderabad state. He wants to contest in Bidar, Gulbarga, Raichur and Bellari. He is surveying for that."

"Let him survey. But first, we request him to fulfil the promises that he made to Telangana, especially the double-bedroom house and others. Let him go anywhere," the Congress leader added.

'KCR helping PM Modi': Congress' V Hanumantha Rao

The former Rajya Sabha member said that by contesting elections in Karnataka and other places, KCR is indirectly helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "In a democratic country, anybody can put a party and contest anywhere. But how much will you succeed in that area? He is indirectly helping the BJP," Rao said.

"There is a secular Congress party which will give a good defeat to BJP in the coming elections. KCR is unnecessarily going there and creating a problem which will finally benefit the BJP. On one side you are fighting Narendra Modi and indirectly helping him on the other side," the Congress leader added.

Rao also said that all the "secular forces" including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin are coming towards one side for the upcoming 2023 elections, but KCR is "unnecessarily" creating problems.

"Already all the secular forces including Nitish and Stalin are coming towards one side for the upcoming 2023 elections. KCR is unnecessarily creating problems and indirectly helping BJP," Rao told ANI.

BJP takes jibe at KCR's survey move

Attacking CM KCR over his reported move of surveying Karnataka ahead of polls, the BJP said that no party expand its footprint by such methods.

"Just by surveys, no party can expand its boundaries. A party can grow in an area by working for the people in the area, developing the leadership there, and conducting programs. No party will grow just by doing surveys if people are in favour of or against the BJP, this is clear in a democratic process," Telangana BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy told ANI. The saffron party leader said that the upcoming polls in Karnataka would be fought between the BJP & Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)