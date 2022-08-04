The Congress, on Thursday, raised objections to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to senior party Mallikarjun Kharge and claimed that he was 'undergoing interrogation' for the last 4.5 hours. Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed his solidarity with Kharge and asserted that the entire party stands with him.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was asked by the ED to be present at the Young Indian Pvt. Limited office in the Herald House at 12.30 pm on Thursday. However, it is unclear whether he was called to the office for interrogation or other reasons.

The summons came after the ED sealed the Young Indian office in New Delhi instructing that the premises not be opened without permission from the agency. Sources claimed that the ED recovered incriminating documents during its recent raids in connection with the National Herald case. It is important to mention that Kharge's appearance assumes significance as he is a key office-bearer of Young Indian.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has been undergoing interrogation by the ED for the last four and a half hours. His ordeal is continuing. The entire Congress party stands with him in solidarity. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 4, 2022

Young Indian Office sealed; Kharge summoned

In a massive development on Wednesday, the 4th floor of the National Herald building, which is the office of Young Indian, was sealed by the ED which ordered that the "premises not be opened without prior permission" from the agency. The step has been taken so that the proof recovered by the ED during the searches is not tampered with, official sources told Republic.

The central agency carried out raids in the national capital at the Herald House, the head office of the National Herald newspaper, and 11 other locations as part of a money laundering investigation on Tuesday, August 2. It aimed to gather additional evidence with regard to the trail of funds and they are against those entities who were involved in the National Herald-linked transactions. As per sources, the statements of some National Herald employees were recorded. Moreover, digital devices were also seized.

After summons were issued to Kharge, a ruckus erupted in the Rajya Sabha when the Congress leader made the information public while speaking in the House.

He said, "I want to obey the law. But is it appropriate for summoning me when the Parliament session is going on? 500 police personnel gheraoed the homes of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when the session was going on. Will our democracy remain alive if things continue like this"?

Responding to him, Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated that the government doesn't interfere in the functioning of central investigative agencies, unlike the era when Congress was in power.