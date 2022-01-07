Congress Claims 'Manmohan Singh Din't Blame Modi For 2009 Guj Protest'; Downplays Breach

Continuing to attack PM Modi over the security breach of his cavalcade in Punjab, Congress on Friday, reminded the BJP that in 2009 then-PM Manmohan Singh had faced protests in Ahmedabad. Congress added that the ex-PM had not blamed then-Gujarat CM Narendra Modi for it. Comparing the ex-PM to PM Modi, Congress condemned PM's 'thanks' to CM Charanjit Channi for 'returning alive'. The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

Congress cites 2009 protests against ex-PM

"In the year 2009, when Manmohan Singh ji was the Prime Minister and went on a visit to Ahmedabad, he was opposed but he did not attack the then Chief Minister Modi, and now when PM Modi has been opposed, he has created such a big ruckus," tweeted Congress. The party has maintained that the PM had returned to airport as his scheduled rally had attracted only 700 people as opposed to the 70,000 it was supposed to gather. Terming the security breach a drama, Congress has also blamed the SPG for not providing adequate protection to the PM.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. Punjab CM Charanjit Channi refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. Across India, multiple 'havans' have been performed by BJP workers for the PM's long life.

Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. The Home Ministry has formed a 3 member high-level committee to conduct a probe into the incident. Moreover, the Punjab govt has submitted a report to MHA and is probing the issue and the Ferozepur SSP has been suspended.