Congress Claims 'Operation Singapore' By BJP-JDS To Topple Karnataka Government

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivamumar on Monday claimed that a ploy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) to topple the Congress government in the State. He alleged that the meeting between BJP and JD(S) is taking place in Singapore.

Shivakumar, who is an MLA from Kanakpura Assembly constituency, made his remark speaking to reporters. He said that the grand old party is keeping a watch on the developments.

"BJP and JD(S) leaders are trying to have a pact. They could not have a meeting here or in New Delhi therefore they have booked tickets to Singapore. Our enemies have become friends now. I don't know whether it will go on or not. The Congress party is watching everyone," Shivakumar said.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress won 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, while BJP and JD(S) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader S Prakash said, "With 135 MLAs under their belt, the government is still unstable. There is a lack of leadership in the government. Their own party member BK Hariprasad said 'I can make the CM or bring down the CM'. BJP and JD(S) do not need to hold any secret meetings to bring down this government."

As opposition party, JD(S) has decided to work together with BJP, says Kumaraswamy

Shivakumar's remarks came days after former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) has decided to work with BJP in the opposition, in the interest of the state.

"I have already said both inside and outside the assembly, as both BJP and JD(S) are opposition parties, it has been decided to work together in the interest of the state. Even today morning, MLAs of our party discussed how to go ahead," he said.

When asked about the possibility of JD(S) allying with the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said, "Still there is 11 months for Parliament elections. Let's see when the Parliament election comes. It was advised to organise the party. Also, Deve Gowda has said that he has authorised me to take any final decision regarding the party," he added.