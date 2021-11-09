Congress Claims 'PM Wore Shoes Inside Kedarnath Temple' During Visit; Terms It 'insult'

After AAP, now Congress has raised objections to PM Modi's much-publicised Kedarnath visit. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, ex-CM Harish Rawat alleged that PM Modi entered the shrine with his shoes on. Calling it an insult to the holy shrine's tradition, he also took umbrage at the fact that PM Modi, CM Pushkar Dhami addressed crowds outside the shrine, turning their backs to their deity. Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa will go to polls in February 2022.

Congress slams PM Modi's Kedarnath visit

"On one hand, all the BJP leaders are sitting in the temple premises wearing shoes in the holy Kedarnath Dham and are getting live broadcast from the sanctum sanctorum. This is against the dignity of the shrine. Moreover, they are wearing shoes where thousands died in the catastrophic 2013 Kedarnath floods," said Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, echoing Rawat.

एक ओर भाजपा के तमाम नेता पवित्र केदारनाथ धाम में जूते पहन कर परिसर में बैठे और मर्यादा के विपरीत गर्भग्रह से लाइव प्रसारण करवा रहे हैं, दूसरी ओर 2013 केदारनाथ आपदा में आई प्रलय में हजारों लाशों के बीच जूते पहनना ऐसी परिस्थितियों की तुलना कतई उचित नहीं।#आपत्ति_काले_मर्यादा_नास्ति pic.twitter.com/FCw7P6JSY0 — Ganesh Godiyal (@UKGaneshGodiyal) November 7, 2021

Previously, AAP claimed that PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath which was live telecast across India had broken the age-old traditions of the shrine. Taking affront to cameras being present in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple while the PM prayed, AAP shared a clip of a fuming priest. In the clip, a priest named Santosh Trivedi is heard stating that darshan was done privately, not telecast to public.

"We had told Modi ji two days ago that there are two things that priests are opposing in Kedarnath. One is that the political visit here is separate, other is the live telecast of PM Modi's visit into the temple. This is a big affront to the traditions here. Darshan is done privately here, not telecast to the public. I have opposed this before also. PM Modi should heed to the priests' advice here," said Trivedi.

PM Modi unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath

On Friday, PM Modi unveiled the 12-feet high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya and prayed at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Arriving at Kedarnath at 8:00 AM, the Prime Minister first offered prayers at Kedarnath temple, performed 'aarti' of Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the shrine. The statue has been installed at the guru's samadhi which was damaged during the 2013 floods. The unveiling was live-streamed at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts, the guru's birthplace and 86 prominent temples.

PM Modi also addressed the crowds gathered there and inaugurated Rs 130 crore worth of infrastructure projects in the poll-bound states. He said, "People who used to come here used to think whether our Kedar Dham will rise up again? But my inner voice was saying that it will rise with more pride than before. I want to thank all 'rawals' here for their guidance for these works".