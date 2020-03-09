Congress Claims 'Priyankaji Inherited Painting From Father' Amid Vadra-Rana Kapoor Link

After the emergence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's painting sale to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2010, Congress on Monday has hit out at the BJP claiming that they were diverting from the real issue. Clarifying that Vadra had inherited the M.F Hussain painting of her father from the late Prime Minister, he said that the transaction had been declared in her income tax returns. Targetting the BJP, he said that the real question was the sudden increase in Yes Bank's loan book from Rs 50,000 crores to Rs 2,00,000 crores between 2014-2019.

ACCESSED: Priyanka Vadra, Rana Kapoor & Milind Deora's mail-trail of MF Husain art sale

Congress slams BJP on Priyanka-Rana Kapoor link

"They are trying to divert Yes Bank issue to some other through conspiracy. Selling of painting By Priyanka ji is not a question. The question is how the loan book has increased suddenly? How does an M.F.Hussain painting of Rajivji inherited by Priyankaji from her father and then sold ten years ago by Priyanka Ji to Yes Bank owner, Rana Kapoor and disclosed in her Tax Returns connect with unprecedented increase in loans given by Yes Bank from Rs 55,000 crores to Rs 2,42,000 crores from March 2014 to 2019?" he said in a press conference.

MF Husain's Rajiv portrait sale link between Priyanka Vadra & Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor?

Proof of Rana Kapoor - Priyanka Vadra link

Earlier in the day, Republic TV has accessed letters written by Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Milind Deora to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor in 2010 facilitating the purchase of a painting of late former PM Rajiv Gandhi by artist M F Hussain. Deora in his letter writes to Kapoor addressing him as 'Rana Uncle' to contact Vadra to initiate the purchase. Republic has accessed a cheque issued by Kapoor to Vadra for Rs 2 crores, for purchasing the above-mentioned painting.

Moreover in the letter written by Vadra to Kapoor thanking him for the purchase of the painting gifted to her father by Hussain in 1985 during the Congress party's centenary celebrations. In the letter which was signed by Vadra, she stated that the painting was in her possession and acknowledged the payment of Rs 2 crores to the account mentioned in the cheque. Sources have alleged that the painting was the property of the Congress party and not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's property and there is allegedly no certificate obtained from an expert for this painting in particular that he bought from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rana Kapoor confronted: ED shunts Yes Bank founder to court after arresting under PMLA

ED probe into Rana Kapoor

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case of alleged kickbacks of Rs 600 crore received by a shell company controlled by the Yes Bank founder and his two daughters. Media reports suggest that the shell company Doit Urban Ventures received kickbacks from Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Ltd (DHFL) for loans worth Rs 4,450 crore granted by Yes Bank. The ED suspects that the amount of Rs 4,450 crore was siphoned off by DHFL through 79 dummy companies, including Doit Urban Ventures. He is the ED's custody after his arrest on Sunday till March 11. CBI too has registered a case against Kapoor, with a lookout notice against all Kapoor family members.

Yes Bank Crisis Live Updates:CBI raid 7 locations in Mumbai in connection with Rana Kapoor