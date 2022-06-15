Congress Claims Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda Put Under House Arrest In Delhi; Slams BJP

On Wednesday, Congress claimed that Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda has been put under house arrest by the Delhi police and his residence is sealed. Taking it to Twitter, Congress shared a video of outside Hooda's Delhi residence where heavy police force was deployed. The party questioned the country's law that permits putting a Rajya Sabha MP under house arrest 'without any reason'. The grand old party claimed that they won't be intimidated by the actions of the BJP-led Central government.

Congress leaders and workers continue their protest as Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time for questioning in the National Herald #FreedomStruggleForProfit scam case. It is pertinent to mention that top Congress leaders were detained on Tuesday for creating a ruckus outside the ED office and Hooda was among them.

Congress claims MP Deepender Singh Hooda under House arrest

Congress took to Twitter and posted in Hindi, "What is this law to imprison a Rajya Sabha MP in the house like this? The BJP government cannot intimidate us by imprisoning our Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda like this. Today every worker is the voice of Rahul Gandhi and Rahul is himself the voice of the country."

एक राज्यसभा सांसद को इस तरह घर में कैद कर देना कौनसा कानून है?



हमारे राज्यसभा सांसद श्री @DeependerSHooda को इस तरह कैद करके भाजपाई हुकूमत हमें डरा नहीं सकती।



आज हर कार्यकर्ता राहुल गांधी की आवाज़ है और #DeshKiAawazRahul है। pic.twitter.com/ZtiREweDqp — Congress (@INCIndia) June 15, 2022

Rahul Gandhi faces 3rd consecutive day grilling

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning on Day 2, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The Congress has been holding dramatic protests opposing Rahul Gandhi's summons. Ironically, while speaking to Republic, a number of protesters didn't seem to know what specifically they were protesting about.

(Image: Facebook/@Deepender Hooda/@INCIndia-Twitter)