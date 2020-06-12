'No Loyalty To Congress': BTP Rejects Claims By INC

In an embarrassing turn of events for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and Indian National Congress (INC), while the leader of Opposition of Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani has claimed that they have the support of both the parties of Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the MLAs of BTP has lashed out against the INC and have stated that they have no loyalties to the Congress.

Mahesh Vasava, one of the two MLAs of BTP, spoke to Republic TV exclusively and made his statement wherein he said that the BTP has not decided about whom they will be voting for.

"We have no sworn loyalty to Congress party. Under their rule also the tribals have suffered. These parties don't care about tribals. We will vote for whoever we think is working for tribals. Under BJP rule also the tribals are suffering in Kevadia colony," Vasava said.

The leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani however, seemed to think that they have the BTP votes in their pockets. "We have been assured by BTP that they will vote for us. We now know that whip has been issued to NCP MLA to vote for Congress. The other independent MLA Jignesh Mewani is also going to vote for us. We will win two seats comfortably,' said Dhanani.

As of now, INC has lost out on eight votes of MLA who have resigned from their posts and parties since March this year. This has benefitted BJP since now the number of votes that they require is to win three out of the four seats going into elections. Because of the higher number of seats won by Congress in Gujarat Assembly elections of 2017, they could have won two seats comfortably but crisis occurred for them when MLAs started resigning one after the other. On June 17, all parties are likely to have a clear idea about where they stand.

