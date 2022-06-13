Congress CMs Gather Over Rahul Gandhi's ED Summons; Claim It Means 'democracy In Danger'

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues to grill former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the grand-old-party on Monday held a press conference, wherein it reiterated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been misusing the central agencies to target the opposition leaders ever since they assumed power.

Speaking at a press meet, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was accompanied by other senior leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, said, "For the last 8 years, central agencies have continuously registered cases against leaders in Opposition... there is a continuous misuse of central agencies to suppress us."

"This cannot happen under democracy which is getting strangled; we oppose this. Thousands of workers protested nationwide over the way our party leader was summoned in the National Herald case today," he further added.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was also present at the press meet, said, "I am not making a statement because our senior leaders Ashok Gehlot ji & Bhupesh Baghel ji are here. And I have given them evidence two times in this case. Hence I am not making any statement. I share the same feeling that our senior leaders have said."

'Democracy is in danger, bulldozers are running': Ashok Gehlot

After Baghel, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said, "I am worried about the situation in this country. If the loan has been given, then it is not by Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi; they could not have taken a single penny from these companies. It is a non-profit company. Agencies are aware of this. The ED has entered the ring in the wrong way."

Gehlot further added, "It is a matter of shame that the ED has sent notices to a family (Nehru-Gandhi family) which has sacrificed so much for the country. This same BJP, when it was the Janata Party in the '70s, had done the same thing with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when Morarji Desai was the PM. Today, I see the history repeating in this country. The ED should realise this. For how long will the Central Agencies keep bothering the opposition leaders. Democracy is currently in danger, bulldozers are running."

ED interrogates Rahul Gandhi for 3 hours in first half of questioning session

Rahul Gandhi was interrogated by the ED for 3-hours in the first half of the session, before lunch. The Wayanad MP is now back at the ED office for the second half of the interrogation. Sources have revealed that the Gandhi scion was let off for a lunch break by the investigative agency. Republic has also gathered inside details of Rahul Gandhi's ED interrogation. As per sources, his first round of interrogation has ended under which he was given certain written questions. The ex-Congress chief was asked basic questions during the first session, including his personal details, when was Young India set up, what was his role in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), what was his role in the Congress party and government at that time, etc, sources have revealed. In the exercise of 3 hours, Rahul Gandhi was asked to submit his written responses to these questions.