Congress comes down heavily on Punjab police for Sukhpal’s arrest, says ‘They kidnapped'

Coming down heavily on the Punjab Police for the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a 2015 drugs case, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa remarked that a kidnapping case should be registered against “those police officers.”

He alleged that the police officers entered the party leader’s residence in the early morning “forcibly.”

Bajwa’s response to the arrest came following the Congress delegation’s meeting with state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Questioning the state police’s action, the LoP said, “Did the police officers take the nod of the DG and SSP of Chandigarh? I am sure they did not.” “Punjab Police cannot enter Chandigarh as it is a Union Territory (UT),” he said.

"Because in the morning when Khaira was being arrested they (police) forcibly entered his house. They broke open the outer door...went into his house. Khaira repeatedly asked do you have arrest warrants from the court? Is the Chandigarh Police accompanying you? All police officers had no answer to this... We've requested the Governor that if it is proved that the Punjab Police officials entered without informing the UT police, then a kidnapping case should be registered against them," he added.

AAP scared of Congress, planning for a big dharna: Bajwa

Bajwa claimed that as the Congress party is the main rival of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the border state in Punjab, that’s the reason why CM Mann seeks to harm the reputation of the grand old party.

He further stated that the Congress leaders are planning to organize a big dharna in Bathinda on September 29 against the arrest.

Why was the Congress MLA arrested?

The Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was arrested in connection with a 2015 case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Earlier in 2015, there were two cases originated with the unearthing of a cross-border drug smuggling network in Fazilka, Punjab, leading to the seizure of heroin, gold biscuits, weapons, cartridges, and Pakistani SIM cards and the second, of a fake passport racket being run in Delhi.

As the trial went on, nine smugglers, including Gurdev Singh, Manjit Singh, Harbans Singh, and Subhash Chander, were sentenced in October 2017 in connection with the Fazilka case, As per the chargesheet, Khaira was closely associated with Gurdev Singh, the leader of the Fazilka drug smuggling racket and is accused of having sheltered him.