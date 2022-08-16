Congress Compares Shivamogga To Kashmir Amid Tensions; 'Sec 144 Answer To All Violence?'

Tensions prevailed in Karnataka's Shivamogga district after a youth was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area, hours after a row erupted over the displaying of Veer Savarkar's poster on Independence Day.

A clash erupted between two groups over installing flex of VD Savarkar and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at Ameer Ahmed circle on Monday, after which police resorted to lathi-charge.

The victim, who was attacked by a knife, has been identified as Prem Singh and is currently hospitalised. In the wake of the incident, Karnataka Police imposed prohibitory orders in parts of the Shivamogga district and shops have downed their shutters.

Congress plays politics amid tensions in Shivamogga

As the administration attempts to maintain law and order on the ground, Congress has criticised the imposition of Section 144 in the district. In a bizarre remark, Karnataka Congress leader HC Yogesh compared Shivamogga to Kashmir and asked if a curfew was a response to every incident of violence.

"Today every city and state is celebrating India's 76th independence but Shivamogga is under curfew. It is shameful for the BJP government. Every shop is closed, public transport has come to a halt on a day when people want to go out and celebrate. Shivamogga has turned into Kashmir. Is this the answer to every violence? Why is violence taking place here?" he said in a video message.

The remarks came after Shivamogga District Collector R Selvamani ordered prohibitory orders in the city and in Bhadravathi till August 18 to maintain the law and order situation. Schools and colleges will also remain closed in the town limits till Tuesday.

On Monday night, Karnataka Home minister Araga Gyanendra visited the Megan Hospital in Shivamogga to inquire about the victim's health condition. The minister also met Prem Singh's parents and enquired about the incident. Condemning the violence, Gyanendra assured that the culprits will be brought to book at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police has arrested two people in connection with the stabbing incident in Shivamogga.

What was the row over Savarkar's poster?

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a right-wing group had tried to install Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the Ameer Ahmed circle. Another group objected to this and demanded to install Tipu Sultan's poster.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Authorities also deployed additional forces in the area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15.