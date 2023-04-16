Congress Condemns Atique Ahmed & Brother's Killing; 'This Shows What Is The Situation...'

Congress leader Rashid Alvi has condemned the killing of gangster brothers Atique Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed in UP's Prayagraj. In a statement, he stated that this incident highlights the situation of law and order in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near a medical college on Saturday night.

The alleged shooters stood behind media teams, disguised as journalists, before shooting the duo at point-blank range. They fired 36 bullets at Atique and Ashraf. After killing them, all three shooters surrendered to the police.

They had a dummy camera and a mic. One of the attackers carried a backpack like a photographer. The camera was also seen lying on the spot in the footage that captured the shooting of Atique and Ashraf.

The shooting was caught on camera as media persons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup. At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground, while the police soon overpowered the attackers.

This comes days after Atique's son Asad Ahmed was killed by the Special Task Force near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh’s border with Madhya Pradesh. He was killed along with another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case Ghulam, the son of Maksudan.

UP Chief Minister Yogi summons top cops

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned Special DGP Law and Order, STF chief, and ACS Home, following which a high-level meeting got underway at the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. As an outcome of this meeting, a judicial inquiry has been announced into the double murder of the mafia brothers. A three member judicial commission will be constituted for this purpose. Section 144 has been imposed in all of UP's districts as well.