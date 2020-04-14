'Deplorable & Inexcusable': Congress Condemns Bandra Incident; Asks Centre To Intervene

Reacting to the gathering of thousands of people near Bandra station on Tuesday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted the incident to be 'deplorable, uncountable and inexcusable'. In a shocking incident on Tuesday, over thousands of people in Mumbai gathered near the Bandra station allegedly demanding to go back to their respective hometown as the Prime Minister extended the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Manu Singhvi took an apparent jibe at the central government stating this incident to be a result of 'rhetorical announcement', hinting at the lockdown extension.

This is deplorable, uncondonable, inexcusable. This is Wht happens when u keep making hortatory, rhetorical announcements wo specifics, wo concrete palliatives, wo real relief pic.twitter.com/DPeVFIio7w — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 14, 2020

Furthermore, Congress' Milind Deora also expressed distress of the situation stating that it has weakened our fight against Coronavirus. He added that the state and central government must come together to ensure that 'migrant labourers' are led and sheltered at this time.

This has weakened our fight against #COVID2019.



State & central governments must come together to ensure that migrant labourers are fed, sheltered, motivated & inventivised to stay put.



Interstate travel cannot be an option during a national lockdownpic.twitter.com/4uFIQDl6p4 — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) April 14, 2020

READ: Thousands violate lockdown and gather in Mumbai's Bandra, BJP says 'Govt should answer'

A crowd gathers outside Bandra station

Earlier in the day, thousands of people gathered outside a mosque near Bandra station in Mumbai. This was in total violation of the social distancing norms to be observed during the nationwide lockdown. The local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers'. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. According to former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan, this was a protest by the migrant workers against the extension of the nationwide lockdown, demanding permission to go back to their home state. However, as per sources, people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised.

READ: Bandra: Sena blames Centre for 'migrant workers' gathering, says ‘they want to go home’

PM Modi extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, announced that the lockdown imposed in the country will be extended till May 3. He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

In his televised address, PM Modi said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions."

READ: Watch: Thousands of migrant workers gather in Mumbai violating social distancing norms

READ: PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures