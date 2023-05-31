Congress Condemns BJP For Giving Out Contraceptives; Netizens Ask What's Wrong With This?

Netizens heavily trolled the Madhya Pradesh Congress for tweeting a video clip showing the makeup box distributed by the BJP-ruled state government to the women under the Kanya Vivah Yojana. The Twitter video, shared by Congress shows the kit with condoms and contraceptive tablets inside.

Congress took to Twitter and bashed BJP over the presence of contraceptives in the make-up kit provided by the Shivraj Chauhan government in the state.

“Shamelessness at its peak in Shiv'raj: The BJP government of Madhya Pradesh has distributed condoms and contraceptive tablets in make-up boxes given under the Kanya Vivah Yojana. Shivraj ji, no shame left ?.”

कोई शर्म बाकी है❓

But, netizens were not seen as impressed by the stunt pulled by Congress and supported the government’s initiative.

Below are some of the responses:

“There should be no shame in this. Yes, the packing could have been better.”

“There is also a thing called family planning. The slogan "Hum do hamare do" came only in Indira Gandhi's Congress government.”

“What is wrong with this? How else do you teach population control to young couples?.” Very sad that Congress would tweet such regressive stuff. Kindly delete this. The government has done nothing wrong. Awareness of contraceptives is a must for India.”

What is wrong with this? How else do you teach population control to young couples?



“There is nothing to be shameful about this and I am glad that the government is educating the young brides about choice and also population control. 😤find a better reason to blame.”

“What’s wrong with this ?”

CM Kanya Vivah Yojana

Under this scheme, marriage processions are organised in various districts of the state by the local authorities. The married couples under the scheme are also provided with kits with things for daily usage and consumption. The condoms and contraceptives were kept under the National Health Mission’s (NHM) directions, sources said.

Talking to the media, the CEO of the Kanya Vivaha Yojana Bhursingh Rawat said this has been done under the directions of the NHM and he disowned the inclusion of condoms, and contraceptives in the kit. According to reports, the health mission has taken the step with the intention of creating awareness. The scheme was launched for getting poor and underprivileged girls married, under which the state government spends approximately ₹55,000 on the marriage of one girl.

