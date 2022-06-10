Congress Condemns BJP MLA's Daughter's VIP Display To Police; 'Law Must Be Equal For All'

Congress on Friday slammed Karnataka BJP a day after the 'VIP display' was reported from Bengaluru when a BJP MLA's daughter was accused of misbehaving with police personnel who fined her for overspeeding. Karnataka Congress leader Dr Sankara Guha Dwarakanath Bellur stated that the children tend to imitate things that they witness in their homes and expressed his concern over her the girl's behaviour.

Calling the incident shameful, Dwarakanath Bellur stated that the Centre should take cognisance of the incident and take stern action to bring such people to their senses. He also advised Karnataka Police to not discriminate in relation to the laws whether be it VIPs or common people.

"As a doctor, I would like to say, children mimic the social environment which they witness around. They learn from their elders at home. It is more unfortunate that she had picked up the arrogance from her home and displayed it in public. Being a daughter of a former minister and sitting MLA, she should have been more responsible, humble and much more careful. What adds icing to the cake, is the fact that her father has come out in open and defended her wrongdoing. This is extremely shameful and condemnable. The BJP leadership in the Centre should take this matter into serious consideration and bring such people to their senses. Power has gotten into their head so much that they don't care for the common man. The least the father-daughter duo could have done, was to come out and apologise, " he said.

Sankara Guha further asked, "What's wrong with the police? Would they have behaved similarly with a common man? They would have jailed him/her in no time. They were sitting and listening to her stories. Extremely condemnable. The Bengaluru commissioner of Police should take very serious of note of this and correct its policemen. Whether it is a Prime Minister or a common man, police and law must be equal for everyone, no special treatment should be given to anyone".

Karnataka Ministers Defend BJP MLA Daughter's 'VIP Display'

Hours after the shocking video of his daughter misbehaving with policemen went viral, BJP MLA and former Karnataka Minister Aravind Limbavali defended her, saying that she was in a "hurry" as her friend was hurt. He also claimed that there are no severe allegations against his daughter.

"There are no severe allegations. There are two aspects to it. Her friend was hurt so they were in a hurry. Please check the video if at all she is at fault. If yes, then I will apologise," Limbavali said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has responded and termed it an incident of "rash driving". Speaking to ANI on Friday, Jnanendra said that MLA Limbavali's daughter was stopped by the police as it was a case of rash driving. "However, her friend was driving the car. They paid a fine and went away", he further added.

Karnataka MLA's daughter misbehaves with cops and media

Notably, the incident came to light after a video surfaced showing BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter's arrogance when she misbehaved and abused the police officials in Bengaluru on Thursday, June 9 evening. The Karnataka MLA's daughter also attacked a journalist who was trying to film the whole incident. Later, a verbal altercation broke out between her and the police officials.

"For your information, it's an MLA's car, Will you book me now? Will you book me for overtaking a vehicle? Are we not allowed to overtake a police vehicle? Even if it is a police vehicle, do you know whose vehicle is this? Do you know my Father? It is MLA Aravind Limbavali's car. How dare you stop my vehicle?"

Moreover, the woman also abused the media for covering lawlessness. "Shut the camera off. Shut it off. Where are you from?" she asked in a heated voice.

(Image: RepublicWorld/Twitter/@DrSankara_guha)