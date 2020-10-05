Congress Condemns CBI Raids On DK Shivakumar, Resolves To Expose BJP's 'maladministration'

On Monday, the Congress party issued a strong condemnation of the CBI raids at the premises of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his associates. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM BS Yediyurappa are misusing the CBI, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala affirmed that his party wouldn't be intimidated. He opined that the CBI should take up the recent allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa and his family members.

Describing the CBI, ED, and Income Tax as "frontal organizations" of BJP, Surjewala stated that the Congress party's resolve to expose the Yediyurappa government's alleged maladministration shall become stronger. The ongoing searches at 14 locations-9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi and one in Mumbai are based on an FIR accusing Shivakumar of amassing disproportionate assets during his tenure as a Minister. So far, Rs.50 lakh has been recovered from the raids conducted at various properties, including that of Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, who is a Congress Lok Sabha MP.

Read: Karnataka State Chief DK Shivakumar Threatens Bengaluru Top Cop; Calls Him 'BJP Agent'

2/2

Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP’s frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts.



Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP’s maladministration only becomes stronger. https://t.co/AfoJgxOsGl — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 5, 2020

Read: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Tests Postive For COVID-19; Hospitalised

Charges against Shivakumar

Recently, the Karnataka government had given sanction to CBI to probe the state Congress chief under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The case emanates from the FIR filed by the ED in September 2018 which in turn was based on the Income Tax department's charge sheet. Essentially, the I-T department raided 60 properties of Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017.

It unearthed nearly Rs. 8.59 crore of cash at four of his premises in Delhi. The I-T department accused him of regularly transporting unaccounted cash through the Hawala network with the help of his four associates namely, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran. According to the I-T department, Shivakumar was instrumental in setting up a web of persons in Delhi and Bengaluru to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash. All of them were accused of tax evasion too.

After his formal arrest by the ED on September 3, 2019, his custody was extended only till September 17 after which he was sent to Tihar jail. In the meantime, he moved the Delhi High Court seeking bail. On October 15, 2019, his judicial custody was extended till October 25. While the ED had opposed his bail plea, Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court granted bail to Shivakumar on October 23.

Read: Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Criminal Proceedings Against D K Shivakumar In IT Case