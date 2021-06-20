Congress Condemns CM Uddhav's 'footwear' Barb; Accuses Sena Of Breaching 'alliance Dharma'

In its first reaction to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'footwear' remark, the Congress party on Sunday accused Shiv Sena of breaching the alliance dharma. Speaking on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 55th Foundation Day a day earlier, Thackeray stated, "What about employment? The livelihoods have been impacted. All citizens are uneasy about their future in a post-COVID scenario. If we don't take their anxiety into consideration and only give a call for contesting elections alone, people will hit you with footwear".

The Sena supremo's remark is being perceived as a dig at Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole who has repeatedly boasted of his party coming to power by contesting the polls alone. Writing on Twitter, former Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Nirupam cast aspersions on the language used by Thackeray and asserted that the latter had spoken a tad too much. Nirupam, who was once elected as a Rajya Sabha MP on a Shiv Sena ticket, condemned the comment made by the Chief Minister.

Despite Shiv Sena hinting that it might contest the next polls only along with NCP, Patole has remained firm on his position. Addressing the media on Thursday, he said, "When this government came into existence in Maharashtra, our leader Sonia Gandhi said that we are in the government to stop BJP. If someone doesn't understand this, it is not my party's fault".

‘कोरोना के बाद अपने बूते पर चुनाव लड़ने की जो बात करेगा लोग उसे जूते मारेंगे।’

मा. मुख्यमंत्री ने कल यह कहा।संभवत: इशारा कॉंग्रेस की ओर था।

क्या यह भाषा सही है ?

नहीं।

बहुत ज्यादा बोल दिए।

अपने सहयोगी को जूते से मारने की बात कहकर शिवसेना गठबंधन की मर्यादा लांघ गई।

निंदनीय है। — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 20, 2021

Congress unease within the MVA

Despite winning a comfortable majority of its own in the 2019 Assembly election, NDA could not form the government over Shiv Sena's demand for the rotational CM post. Finally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019. However, multiple Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat have expressed their concerns over their party being neglected in the coalition government in the last few months.

In May 2020, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated that Congress was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra. Congress has also locked horns with Shiv Sena over issues such as the demand to rename Aurangabad. On various occasions, Congress has made it clear that it would not hesitate to quit the Maharashtra government if anyone speaks against its leadership. Speculation about the marginalization of the Sonia Gandhi-led party gained more traction after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar reserved special praise for Shiv Sena recently describing it as a "party which one can trust".