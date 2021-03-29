Congress Condemns Denial Of Passport To Mehbooba Mufti; Warns Of Negative Global Impact

Condemning the denial of a passport to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday asserted that this will have a negative global impact. Speaking to the media, he attributed this action to the Centre's purported apprehension that she will visit foreign countries and speak the "truth" about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Maintaining that the government only cared about its own image, he contended that the ex-J&K CM's father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was much more "secular" than PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress' Rashid Alvi remarked, "The denial of a passport to Mehbooba Mufti is unfortunate. This will have an impact all over the world. Why are you not giving her (a passport)? You are not doing so because she will go abroad, speak the truth. You only care about your image but not the country's image. Mehbooba Mufti's father was 100 times more secular than Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. Not giving her a passport is condemnable and unfortunate." READ | Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on Mamata Banerjee, avers 'hatred has possessed India'

Earlier in the day, Mufti alleged that her passport was not issued as it will be "detrimental to the security of India". She also attached the MEA's letter which mentions the Police Verification Report submitted by the Additional DGP, J&K CID. While the PDP president took a dig at the "level of normalcy" in J&K, she has the option of filing an appeal against this decision under the provisions of the Passport Act, 1967.

ED grills Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Srinagar in connection with a money laundering case on March 25. Talking to the media thereafter, the former J&K CM revealed that she was questioned regarding the Bijbehara land in the name of her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and the utilization of secret funds during her tenure as Chief Minister. Mufti claimed that she is being targeted as "dissent has been criminalised" in the country at present.

Taking a dig at the alleged misuse of the Central investigative agencies, she alleged that India is ruled by ED, CBI, or NIA. Maintaining that the country is being run according to BJP's agenda, the PDP supremo lamented that any dissenting voice is being hounded. Observing that she has nothing to hide, Mufti affirmed that her party would not back down from its demand for restoration of Article 370.