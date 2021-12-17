Congress Condemns MLA's Rape Remark; Avers 'not Important For Rahul & Priyanka To Comment'

Hours after its legislator KR Ramesh Kumar shocked the nation with his outrageous 'rape' remark, the Congress party broke its silence on the controversy.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Congress communications in-charge and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala revealed that his party disapproved of this distasteful comment. Equally pinning the blame on Karnataka Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Surjewala condemned their "highly objectionable" remarks and urged them to desist from such "unacceptable" behaviour.

Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House.



Speaker as custodian & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 17, 2021

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi opined, "I strongly condemn this statement. Particularly when any politician- MLA, MP speaks like this, it is very shameful. Because he was speaking in the Assembly, you can't take him to the court of law. I am sure that the party will take action against him."

Justifying the silence of the senior Congress leaders, he added, "It is not necessary in any organization that the president of the party or senior leaders will comment on every issue. It is not important at all that Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi should condemn it".

Congress MLA stokes row

The controversy came to the fore on Thursday when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. In response, Kageri was reluctant to afford every member the time to speak, as the session would not end on time. Asking the members to make a decision on their own, he looked at Ramesh Kumar and said, "I feel that let us enjoy the situation, I can't keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way."

Retorting to this, the Congress leader said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position in which you are".

While no one raised any objection, multiple MLAs laughed at this remark.

After facing a lot of criticism from the opposition, Ramesh Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s assembly about 'Rape'. My intention was not to trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off-the-cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth".

Offering another half-baked apology on the floor of the Assembly, Ramesh Kumar said, "If it hurts the sentiments of women, I've no problem apologising. I apologize from the bottom of my heart".

A 6-time MLA, the Congress leader has been a part of Janata Party and Janata Dal in the past and has served as a Minister and Speaker.