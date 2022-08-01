Congress Condemns Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Arrest; Dubs Him A 'great Warrior'

Condemning Sanjay Raut's arrest in the Patra chawl land scam case, Congress leader Sachin Sawant opined that this depicted the terrible reality in India. Taking to Twitter, he described the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP as a "great warrior" and lauded him for not succumbing to pressure. This was perceived as a reference to Raut's oft-repeated charge that the ED investigation is politically motivated. Throwing his weight behind Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's close aide, Sawant contended that this defiance will lead to the rise of "revolutionary leaders".

Congress' Sachin Sawant remarked, "Sanjay Raut's arrest shows the terrible reality in the country! A great warrior like Sanjay Raut is fighting, not bowing down. Aurangzeb was tired of such stubborn willpower. They will be tired too! This is how thousands of revolutionary leaders are made and will be created."

The Patra Chawl land scam

In 2008, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) gave the contract of redeveloping Patra Chawl located in Mumbai to Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited (GACPL), a subsidiary of real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). A tripartite agreement was signed between GACPL, MHADA and the tenants' society to provide flats to the people living in 672 houses, develop flats for MHADA and sell the remaining area to private builders. However, the ED claimed that GACPL neither constructed the flats for the tenants as well as MHADA.

Instead, it sold the floor space index to 9 private developers for about Rs.901.79 crore. Moreover, the firm also collected Rs.138 crore as the booking amount for its housing project called Meadows. As per the central agency, Pravin Raut- who was a director of GACPL received approximately Rs.100 crore from HDIL and diverted it to accounts of his close associates, family members and business entities. The ED alleged that Rs.83 lakh which was a part of the "proceeds of crime" was transferred to Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha who purportedly used this money to buy a flat in Dadar.

Moreover, Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar purchased at least 8 plots of land at the Kihim beach at Alibaug in Maharashtra. While Pravin Raut was arrested in this case in February, the ED attached the aforesaid immovable properties worth Rs.11.15 crore on April 5. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena was questioned by the central agency in connection with this case on July 1 for over 10 hours.

Sanjay Raut taken into custody

On the morning of July 31, the ED raided the Bhandup residence of Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam, grilled him for several hours and took him to its zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate for further questioning. Before entering the ED office, he told the media that it was a "false case" and vowed to not desert the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. At about 12.05 am on Monday, he was formally arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for not cooperating in the investigation. He will be produced before a special PMLA court at 11.30 am today.