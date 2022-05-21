'Congress' Condition Miserable, Left Several Issues Unresolved': Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in coalition with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, on Saturday, said that the grand old party has left its leadership issue unresolved in its recently concluded Chintan Shivir. Shiv Sena also claimed that Congress' condition is miserable.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that on the one hand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations for the 2024 general elections, and the Congress is in dire straits.

"Rahul Gandhi has left several issues unresolved at the party’s Udaipur conclave. Which is why several leaders in different states are deserting the party. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh units of the Congress don’t have state presidents," Shiv Sena said.

Sunil Jakhar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hardik Patel, Jitin Prasada's decision to quit Congress shows the failure of its leadership, the Uddhav Thackery-led party said adding that the Congress should stand by its leaders with a mass base in states where elections will take place in the near future.

However, the editorial did not go well with Congress. "Congress is a thought and several people have come and gone. Instead of focusing on who leaves or joins Congress, people should worry about the burning issues that the country is facing," the party’s Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said.

Bhai Jagtap, Mumbai Congress President, said that the party didn't need any advice from anyone.

Congress' Chintan Shivir

Congress during its Chintan Shivir last week adopted a 'Nav Sankalp'- a road map for wide-ranging reforms in party organisation to make it ready for upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The party also announced the launch of the 'National Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra' on October 2 to re-connect with the people.

During the Chintan Shivir, Rahul Gandhi acknowledged that the party's connection with people has been broken. "Our fight is for ideology. We have to go to the people and sit with them, the connection the party had with people has to be re-established," he said.