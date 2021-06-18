Congress Confirms 'Priyanka Vadra In Constant Touch With Sachin Pilot' Amid Rajasthan Rift

On Friday, Congress leader Ajay Maken confirmed that the party top brass including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in constant touch with ex-Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Maken is a part of the three-member committee set up last year to resolve the grievances of Pilot and the legislators belonging to his camp. The formation of this panel also comprising the late Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal had brought an end to the Tonk MLA's brief rebellion in August 2020.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot was able to save his government after Pilot and 18 other MLAs returned to the party fold after weeks of speculation that they might join BJP. Speaking to the media, Maken affirmed that the ex-Deputy CM is a senior leader of the party who has also been a star campaigner. He also rejected the reports that Pilot sought time to meet any Congress leader and was refused the same.

A day earlier, sources told Republic TV that Pilot had a discussion with the Congress high command on 12 key points. The party leadership reportedly assured him that the MLAs belonging to his camp will be not only be accommodated in the state Cabinet but also given many important portfolios. However, sources indicated that the Cabinet expansion will be finalised only after Ashok Gehlot meets the Congress high command.

Rift in Rajasthan unit of Congress resurfaces

Recently, Pilot expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, the Tonk MLA reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments. Speculation about the rift gained traction after Pilot and his supporters staged a separate protest against the fuel price hike in Jaipur on June 11.

A day later, Solanki alleged that some legislators have talked about their phones being tapped and being trapped by various agencies. In further trouble for Gehlot, Rajendra Guda, one of the senior leaders amongst the six MLAs who broke away from the BSP to join the Congress also made his displeasure clear. Unhappy over the political impasse over cabinet expansion and political appointments, he stated, “If we had not supported this government, then today would have been its first death anniversary".