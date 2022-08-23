Congress Constitutes Screening Committees For Gujarat And Himachal Pradesh Polls

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday constituted screening committees with immediate effect. Ramesh Chennithala and Deepa Dasmunsi have been appointed as the chairman of the committees for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

While advocate Shivajirao Moghe and Jai Kishan have been appointed as members of the committee formed for the Gujarat elections, Umag Singhar and Dhiraj Gurjar are selected as members for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, scheduled for this year.

Congress' Screening Committee for Gujarat

Ramesh Chennithala - Chairman

Advocate Shivajirao Moghe - Member

Jai Kishan - Member

Ex-officio members:

Dr Raghu Sharma, AICC In-Charge

Jagdish Thakor, PCC president

Sukhram Rathva, CLP leader

AICC Secretaries in charge of the state

Congress' Screening Committee for Himachal Pradesh

Deepa Dasmunsi - Chairman

Umag Singhar - Member

Dhiraj Gurjar - Member

Ex-officio members:

Rajiv Shukla, AICC In-Charge

Pratibha Singh, PCC president

Mukesh Agnihotri, CLP leader

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman, Campaign Committee

AICC Secretaries in charge of the state

Congress launches website, tagline of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday launched the logo, tagline and website of its upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the yatra (foot march) will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari in the South to Kashmir in the North. The yatra will begin from September 7 and will continue for over five months.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also participate in the yatra, along with top party leaders. Launching the website, Congress urged those wanting to participate in the yatra to register on it. Rahul Gandhi tweeted the tagline of the yatra earlier in the day, "Ek tera kadam, ek mera kadam, mil jaye to jud jaye apna watan (one step yours, one step mine, together they can unite India)."