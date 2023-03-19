Congress Continues To Play Adani Tune As Delhi Police Visit Rahul Gandhi’s Residence

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of trying to save businessman Gautam Adani by sending the police to Rahul Gandhi’s residence. Kharge’s allegations came hours after the Delhi Police reached the doorsteps of the Wayanad MP to seek details regarding the alleged victims of sexual harassment in Srinagar.

“To divert from the Adani issue, they (BJP) are asking all these questions by sending the police. Rahul Gandhi and Congress will not get scared. No matter how much they try to save Adani, we will continue to question them,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development occurred after Rahul Gandhi claimed that several women in Srinagar came to him during the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and informed him about the incidents of sexual harassment they suffered from. Following the Congress leader’s claim, the police on Sunday arrived at his residence to gather more information regarding the matter. Notably, Rahul Gandhi made the speech on January 29 after unfurling the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi’s big claims

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his speech in Srinagar claimed that while he was on his walkathon, several women came to him crying stating that they were raped and molested. He further stated that they even allegedly stopped him from telling their problems to the police as it would only increase their problem.

"Many of them told me that they have been raped and molested. When I asked them, 'Should I inform this to the police?' They replied by mentioning that we're telling you but don't tell this to the police or else we will have more losses. This is the truth of our country. I can tell you even more such stories,” the Congress leader said.

Days after he made the claim, the Delhi Police on March 16 sent a notice to the Congress leader seeking details of the victims who were sexually harassed. Following this, the Delhi police on Sunday arrived at the doorstep of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to talk to him about the details of the speech after he allegedly failed to reply to the notice sent to him.

Detailing the police visit at the Congress leader’s residence, Special Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order) Sagar Preet Hooda, who led the team, said, "We held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. He said he needs some time and will give us the information which we've asked for. Today we've served a notice which has been accepted by his office and if questioning needs to be done then we will do it."