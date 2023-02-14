Congress Contradiction: Kamal Nath Meets Bageshwar Baba Days After Baghel Slammed Godman

Congress party's internal contradictions came to light once again as former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath paid a surprise visit to Bageshwar Dham and met with Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri amid other leaders of the party criticising Shastri for spreading superstition.

Kamal Nath's fresh move came a month after another senior Congress leader, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, slamming the self-styled godman asking him to save Joshimath if he really possessed 'miraculous powers'. This has raised questions on Congress party's stand over the self-styled godman.

After meeting Shastri, popularly knowns as Bageshwar Baba, Kamal Nath said, “I have built a Hanuman temple of over a height of 101 feet in Chhindwara. Today, I came here to worship Lord Hanuman that the future of Madhya Pradesh would be safe. The challenges that are in Madhya Pradesh today, let us face all these challenges together. Maharaj ji gives blessings to everyone and he gave blessings to me as well.”

When he was questioned about Dhirendra Shastri’s statements on making India a Hindu nation, he said, “India runs according to its Constitution. Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar made the Constitution. That is the Constitution of India.”

Bageshwar Dham is organising a ‘Mahayagya’ in an apparent bid to make India a 'Hindu nation' from February 13 to February 18. Reportedly, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present on the last day.

Chhattisgarh CM on Bageshwar Baba

Earlier, taking a dig at Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that belief in miracles brings backwardness in society and they should be avoided.

Baghel said, "Miracles bring backwardness in society, they should be avoided. Joshimath is getting destroyed, if there are miracles, will someone accept the challenge to save Joshimath? We'll face repercussions if we do activities against nature."

Who is Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri?

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is a self-styled godman who claims to provide the solution to every problem of his devotees and has been accused of promoting witchcraft and spreading superstition.

Speaking to Republic, Shastri said, "It is the leftist people who are accusing us. They are conspiring against Sanatan Dharma and culture. Because we are making people return to Sanatan."

(With inputs from ANI)