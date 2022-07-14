Congress Counters Mohan Bhagwat's Remark On Population Explosion; Says 'RSS Is Extremist'

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark wherein the latter cited animal-human analogy while indicating his support for population control.

Speaking to ANI over Mohan Bhagwat's remark, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said, "Earlier Yogi Adityanath said Muslim population is increasing. Now Mohan Bhagwat is giving such statements. This can only be done by extremist people. They only know to spread hatred among Hindus and Muslims. He is comparing humans to animals. He is only insulting people. RSS is extremist."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also reacted to Bhagwat's remark on population control and said that he will not support any law mandating 2 children only policy. "We should not repeat the mistakes of China. I will not support any law that mandates 2 children only policy as it would not benefit the country. India's Total Fertility Rate is declining, by 2030 it will stabilise," Owaisi told reporters on Thursday.

RSS chief signals support for population control

Speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence on Wednesday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat indicated that he is in favour of population control.

"Even animals survive. If man didn't have brains, man is the weakest animal on the earth. Because of a cognitive impulse, his life changed and made him the best. Even animals eat, drink and increase the population. The one who is powerful will survive, this is the law of the jungle- survival of the fittest. This is the truth applicable to animals, not humans. In humans, the fittest persons will make others survive. The fittest will help the weakest to survive. That is human excellence. Human is to use your own faculties to make the world survive," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had said that population imbalance causes a negative impact on religious democracy which, in turn, may lead to chaos and anarchy. Speaking on World Population Day, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It should not be the case that the population of a community increases at a faster pace than that of the original inhabitants. We will create population balance by spreading awareness and enforcement."

It is pertinent to mention that the UN recently released the "World Population Prospects 2022" report and said that by 2023, India will surpass China to become the most populous country. Notably, according to the report, India's population stands at 1.412 billion in 2022, compared to China's 1.426 billion.