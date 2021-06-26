Congress Counters PM's 1975 Emergency Condemnation: 'India Forgave And Re-elected Us'

Defending the 1975 Emergency, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera pointed out that the party had been forgiven and been re-elected by India after the Emergency was withdrawn. Claiming an 'undeclared emergency' for past 7 years, Khera claimed out that the RSS had supported both 1975 and the 2014 'Emergency'. Similarly, his peer Randeep Surjewala claimed that India had been under 'Modi-gency' for past 7 years which 'suppressed, stifled and subjugated' citizens.

Congress: 'India forgave and re-elected us'

▪️The officially imposed & withdrawn emergency had clear contours, unlike what we see today

▪️Congress apologised (unlike RSS which only apologises to foreign powers)

▪️India forgave @INCIndia & brought it back to power within 2-1/2 years

▪️RSS supported emergency of 1975 & 2014 https://t.co/xKCLoWOH64 — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) June 25, 2021

Says a PM, who is synonymous with three “S” - Suppress, Stifle & Subjugate.



A PM-who has undermined Parliament,

A PM-who has disdain for Constitution,

A PM-who has eroded Institutions,

A PM-who has trampled Democracy,

shouldn’t preach, for India is under ‘Modi-gency’ for 7 yrs. https://t.co/1raTpP8eLx — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 25, 2021

Modi: 'How Congress trampled over our democratic ethos'

Marking the 46th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency imposed by the Congress government, PM Modi on Friday, reminisced how Congress had trampled upon India's democratic ethos. Pledging to strengthen Indian democracy, he paid tribute to all those who resisted the Emergency. Similarly, Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that 'Congress killed the world's largest democracy' on that day. Remembering the sacrifice of innumerable satyagrahis who were jailed overnight, Shah said that the Emergency was imposed to quell the voices against one family - The Gandhis.

This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy. #DarkDaysOfEmergency https://t.co/PxQwYG5w1w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021

Similarly, BJP chief JP Nadda too remembered the dark chapter in Indian history, remembering all the satyagrahis' torture. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan stated 'Spirit of nationalism remains deeply embedded in DNA of Indians', while condemning the Emergency. Recalling the dark days, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan said 'every possible and cruelest effort was made to silence the voices who were vocal in protest against the Emergency'.

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency in a bid to retain power. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic'. As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many of those who Opposed Congress' high-handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.