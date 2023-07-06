Congress, CPI(M), BJP Doing Violence In West Bengal, Alleges TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Amid ongoing West Bengal Panchayat Poll violence, Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal General Secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed 73 thousand booths are running completely peacefully and everything is fine in West Bengal. He further alleged that Congress, CPI(M), and BJP are doing violence at some booths as they want to go to the court and do politics with the Governor.

Speaking to the media, Kunal Ghosh said, "There are 73 thousand booths, and it is running completely peacefully. But in six-seven booths, the Congress, CPI(M), and BJP are doing violence because they want to go to the court and do politics with the Governor. This is politically motivated, everything is fine in West Bengal."

West Bengal local body elections have taken a drastic turn being one of the most violent panchayat polls. With mere two days left for the July 8 polls, 15 people have already lost their lives in the violence in the state. A 17-year-old teenage boy was killed at Deganga in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district in a crude bomb explosion in the early hours of Wednesday.

TMC irked over Governor's visit to violence-hit areas

Massive controversy erupted after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday criticised the ongoing violence in Panchayat polls and said that the violence can be described as politics of "murder", "intimidation" and of "muscle flexing".

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has been visiting various places where violence had earlier broken out in the state, said, "My visit to the field has convinced me that there is violence in certain pockets of West Bengal. There is a manifestation of what is called the politics of murder, the politics of intimidation, the politics of muscle flexing."

Governor CV Ananda Bose claimed that his visits should not be construed as a fault-finding mission but a fact-finding mission. "I am visiting the various places of occurrence of violence not as part of any fault-finding mission but as a fact-finding mission," the West Bengal Governor said.

Meanwhile, attacking Governor CV Ananda Bose, Mamata Banerjee reportedly said, "He holds a Constitutional post and therefore should not be campaigning during the panchayat polls in the state." Mamata Banerjee has written to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) against Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging him of interfering with the election process.

The ruling TMC led by CM Mamata Banerjee, in the letter, stated that the Governor was interfering with the election process by conducting meetings with the workers of the BJP using state facilities. It also alleged the Governor of interdicting the election process by making unwarranted statements and violating the Model Code of Conduct and Panchayat Election Act, 2003.

It said that Governor was questioning the sanctity of the State Election Commission and interfering in the election process by conducting independent inquiries from officials of the Block Development Office (BDO).

Image: TMC's letter to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) against Governor CV Ananda Bose.