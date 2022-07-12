Congress, CPIM Question ED Complaint Against Amnesty; BJP Says 'let Law Take Its Course'

After Republic TV's massive expose on Amnesty, the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) became the talking point on Tuesday. The opposition parties like the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPIM) and the Indian National Congress (INC) turned a blind eye to the ED investigation files, which unravel how crores were received by Amnesty in the guise of export of services and Foreign Direct Investment, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre for stopping 'those fighting for human rights.'

Hannan Mollah of CPI(M) said, "Amnesty is being targetted by the BJP. When they came to power, Amnesty had an important role to play in the world. Amnesty has been doing credible jobs for ages now, they are fighting for the human rights of the people. Just like others in the field, BJP wants to suppress Amnesty's voice as well."

"They raise the issue of human rights violations in our country that’s why they are facing action. After Russia and China, now India is taking action against Amnesty...Why are European countries or America among other countries not banning Amnesty?" Congress' Rashid Alvi asked.

Must allow the law to take its course: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited the chargesheet by ED and stated that the documents made it amply clear- AIIFT (Amnesty International India Foundation Trust) was granted permission under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 in 2011-12. The same was cancelled due to adverse inputs received by security agencies. Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and Indians Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) were formed in the year 2013-14 and 2012-13 respectively. Amnesty international UK sent crores of rupees in the guise of export services.

"AIIPL and IAIT are on the same premises. IAIT had full control over AIIPL. AIIPL was receiving funds from the UK. The amount was Rs 51 crores as export proceeds/advances for the export of services to Amnesty International UK. However, there is no documentary proof- invoices or agreement of the same. What purposes were these funds used for? They must allow the law to take its course," Poonawalla said.

Amnesty exposed

The ED, in the chargesheet accessed by Republic TV, has also listed projects, that prima facie look as though they were carried out for commercial gains. Among the listed 47 projects for which AIIPL has been funded by Amnesty International Limited, UK was Kashmir 'Access for Justice' (GBP 46,867- Rs 44.5 lakhs); Human Cost of Coal Research Project (USD 90,000.00- Rs 71.5 lakhs); Mobile Developing and field testing technology (CHF 80,000.00- Rs 64.8 lakhs).

"The scrutiny of the bank accounts maintained by M/s. Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd& M/s Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT), it appeared that M/s AIIPL was misusing the funds received in the guise of FDI for other activities viz; charity, contribution to fund such trusts, which was in no way connected the activities for which the FDI had been received and getting contribution from the overseas donor to expand its NGO activities under the mask of service consultancy," it is further mentioned in the chargesheet.

The Central agency launched a probe against Amnesty in October 2018 on the basis of a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against AIIPL, IAIT, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT), and Amnesty International South Asia Foundation (AISAF), under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and FCRA (Foreign Contributions Regulation Act).