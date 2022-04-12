Congress Cries Foul After ED Quizzes Mallikarjun Kharge In National Herald Case; Slams BJP

Congress leader Rashid Alvi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. Alvi alleged that investigative agencies were being misused by the BJP-led Central government to target Opposition leaders.

"Whatever happened with Kharge ji is condemnable and unfortunate. Investigative agencies are being misused by BJP to target Opposition leaders," he told reporters.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday with regards to the ongoing investigation into the money laundering case of the National Herald. Kharge's statements were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the federal agency required to understand some key issues in the investigation.

Congress has not responded well to the action, accusing the BJP of deliberately framing Opposition leaders. Congress MP PL Punia also said that instances of BJP misusing agencies were witnessed in West Bengal and Maharashtra earlier.

He said, "Opposition leaders are being targeted by BJP. We have seen this in West Bengal and Maharashtra also. Central agencies are being misused by the BJP."

What is the National Herald case?

In 2012, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Subramaniam Swamy had filed a complaint in a trial court accusing senior Congress leaders of being involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL). The case was filed after transactions worth crores of rupees were made to YIL, during the UPA regime.

Swamy had accused YIL of taking over the assets of the National Herald in a "malicious manner" for gaining profit. Since then, the names of several key Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, general secretary Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda have surfaced in the case.

Earlier in February 2022, the Delhi High Court sought the responses of the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi followed by the other accused in the case. A notice was sent by Justice Suresh Kait in regards to the plea filed by Swamy in 2012.