Congress Cries Foul As BJP Promises UCC; Claims 'Law Commission Said Its Not Necessary'

As the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code emerged as BJP's key poll plank in Gujarat, the Congress party lashed out at the saffron party on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh claimed that the Law Commission had advised against moving ahead with the UCC in 2018 itself. Moreover, he asserted that BJP rakes up such issues during the election campaign to increase polarization among voters. 93 seats will go to the polls in the second phase of the Gujarat election on December 5.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh remarked, "In 2018, the Law Commission constituted by the Modi government presented a report under the chairmanship of retired Justice BS Chauhan to the Modi government. That report was suppressed. I talked about that report in Parliament. In that report, it was stated that Uniform Civil Code is not necessary today. The 150-page report is available. The Law Commission said this in 2018. At the time of the elections, BJP raises the issue which encourages polarization."

Growing demand for UCC

While the UCC finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. On July 7, 2021, a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court Justice Pratibha Singh backed the need for a UCC and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to take the necessary action as deemed appropriate. She was hearing a plea to determine the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955, to the Meena community.

Maintaining that this case highlights the necessity of a UCC, she expressed surprise at the fact that the Centre has failed to take any steps in this regard despite a 1985 Supreme Court verdict in this regard. Meanwhile, the Allahabad HC on November 18, 2021, held that a UCC is mandatory. The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In May, BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state to set up a high-level committee to draft a UCC for the state.

On October 21, the Gujarat government followed suit and decided to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge in this regard. The Centre's latest move assumes significance as Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament in February this year that the 22nd Law Commission might examine issues related to the UCC. The implementation of the UCC was one of the key poll promises of the BJP during the Lok Sabha election in 2014 and 2019.