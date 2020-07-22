Congress Cries Foul As CBI grills Its Leaders in Churu SHO's Suicide Case

Even as the political crisis in Rajasthan began due to an internal tussle in the Congress party, its leaders have continuously accused the BJP and its government at the Centre. Speaking to media on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the BJP of using CBI to threaten the MLAs. He said that the BJP was unable to lure the Congress MLAs and is, therefore, using CBI to threaten them. Surjewala referred to the case related to alleged suicide by state police officer Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu on May 23. He asked why was his party's MLA Krishna Poonia raided.

After Modi Ji & his govt's tactics failed, they sent a CBI team to conduct a raid at a location of MLA Krishna Poonia, who also brought laurels to the nation in the field of sports. This was a way to put pressure on the MLAs: R Surjewala, Congress #RajasthanPolitics

On Monday, the CBI questioned Congress MLA and Olympian Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide of Vishnoi. After sustained pressure from BJP and community members, CM Ashok Gehlot had agreed to hand over the probe to the CBI in June. The questioning took place at Poonia's residence.

Thereafter, the CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Ashok Gehlot. A team of special crime unit of the CBI from Delhi was in Jaipur to record statements in connection with the death of Vishnoi, who was SHO of Rajgarh. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in Churu.

BJP alleged that Vishnoi committed suicide due to political pressure. This was based on a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his friends, in which there was a reference to the Olympian's pressure. BJP's Rajendra Rathore accused Poonia, the local MLA, of pressurizing the police officer. Bishnoi's brother had also filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police alleging he was under pressure which led him to take this drastic step. Two suicide notes were recovered from Vishnoi-- one addressed to his parents and the other to the Superintendent of Police of the district. In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. In his suicide note, he had also said that he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police.

Rajasthan speaker moves SC

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rajasthan High Court reserved its order on the plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Speaker CP Joshi said that he will move the Supreme Court challenging the decision.

What is the Churu suicide case?

Reportedly, Vishnoi was transferred to the Rajgarh Police station in 2019 to curb the rising number of murders. Hours after commencing an investigation into a murder, Vishnoi was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence on May 23, leading to an uproar. His body was allegedly taken down after 12 hours on the pretext that only the concerned investigative officers were supposed to take it down.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against unknown persons for abetment to suicide. Among the two suicide notes recovered by the police, the one addressed to his father sought forgiveness for his action. The other suicide note conveyed to the Churu SP that pressure had taken a toll on him. However, he had no specifically named the persons exerting pressure on him.

