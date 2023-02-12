Congress Cries Foul On Judge Being Appointed Andhra Governor; 'People Losing Faith...'

As President Droupadi Murmu carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle on Sunday, February 12, Vadra Congress questioned the appointment of former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Notably, the retired Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer was a part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, Triple Talaq and the verdict on Demonetisation.

Speaking to reporters, Congress' Rashid Alvi said, "Giving government posts and jobs to judges is unfortunate. According to a report, 50% of retired judges of the Supreme Court are being appointed to some positions in the government. People are losing faith in the judiciary due to this. Rama Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid verdicts given by Supreme Court were being questioned by many people."

Rashid Alvi further said that people alleged that the verdicts on Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid case given by the Supreme Court were due to pressure from the central government. "Judiciary should be independent and not have any relation with the executive according to Article 50 of the Constitution. BJP has divided Hindus and Muslims. Appeasement is when a community gets more than it deserves but Muslims did not even get their fair share. Appointing Justice Nazeer as Governor is reducing the faith of people in the judiciary," Rashid Alvi asserted.

BJP hits back

Taking to Twitter, BJP's BL Santhosh said, "As has become a practice nowadays Congi - Left eco system opposes appointment of Justice ( Rtd ) Abdul Nazeer‘s appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. His biggest sin acc to the eco system is Sri Ram Janmabhoomi's judgement. Do as I say not as I do brigade action."